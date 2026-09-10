Mubadala strengthens global presence in China with investment in Luckin Coffee

ABU DHABI/BEIJING, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), an Abu Dhabi-based global investor, today announced that it has agreed to make a significant minority investment in “Luckin Coffee”, alongside Centurium Capital (Centurium), the Company’s controlling shareholder, in a transaction with an aggregate value of approximately US$1 billion.

The investment comes as China’s coffee market continues to expand, with more consumers adopting freshly brewed coffee and existing coffee drinkers consuming it more frequently.

“We continue to see compelling long-term opportunities in China’s consumer sector,” said Mohamed Albadr, Head of Asia, Private Equity at Mubadala. “Luckin Coffee has built a differentiated, technology-enabled business with data embedded across customer engagement, product development and store operations. This combination of scale, digital capabilities and rapid product innovation has enabled the Company to respond to evolving consumer preferences efficiently and at pace. Building on our longstanding partnership with Centurium, we look forward to working alongside Luckin Coffee’s management team to support the Company’s next phase of growth in China and internationally.”

“We are pleased to welcome Mubadala as an investor in Luckin Coffee,” said Michael Chen, Partner of Centurium Capital. “We are confident that Mubadala’s sector knowledge combined with its global perspective and network will support Luckin Coffee’s continued innovation and long-term development.”

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2017, Luckin Coffee has grown into one of China's leading coffee platforms, built around a technology-driven retail model designed to make high-quality coffee more convenient and accessible. The Company combines an extensive store footprint with digital customer engagement, rapid product innovation and integrated supply chain capabilities.