UAE Ambassador presents credential to King of Jordan

AMMAN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during an official ceremony held at Basman Al-Zaher Palace, in the capital, Amman.

Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to His Majesty King Abdullah, along with their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Jordan.

For his part, His Majesty King Abdullah conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

His Majesty wished Al Shamsi success in his duties to further strengthen bilateral relations across various sectors between the two countries, reaffirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his mission.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in Jordan, highlighting his commitment to enhancing long-standing fraternal ties between the two countries across various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and ways to further develop them to serve the mutual interests and aspirations of both countries and their peoples.