Asian Para Games in Japan to attract 4,000 participants from 45 countries

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 4,000 athletes, technical and administrative staff from 45 countries will take part in the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, set to be held from 18th to 24th October.

Majid Al Usaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and a member of the International Paralympic Committee, said the competitions will be organised according to the highest international standards, reflecting the significance of the event and its strategic role in advancing the efforts of national federations to develop para sport, empower athletes and promote inclusion.

He said the total number of participants, including delegations, organising staff, officials, international guests and volunteers, will exceed 12,000, reflecting the growing importance of the continental event.

Al Usaimi said the Asian Paralympic Committee has been closely following preparations in Japan and coordinating with relevant parties to provide all technical and organisational requirements and finalise participant lists, with the aim of delivering a successful event that builds on previous editions.

He praised national Paralympic federations for preparing their athletes through training camps and international competitions in the lead-up to the Games, saying the level of competition is expected to be strong across all events.

Al Usaimi described the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Games as a platform to promote unity and inclusion, calling sport "a bridge of friendship and fair competition" between nations across Asia.

He said the UAE represents a leading model, supported by the vision of its leadership, through its global efforts to empower people of determination and provide an inclusive environment and specialised programmes that have strengthened the country's international standing and its role in supporting them and developing their capabilities.