EGA completes acquisition of 80% of Italian aluminium recycling firm Eco Green

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas and the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer, today announced the completion of its acquisition of an 80 percent stake in Italian aluminium recycling company Eco Green.

EGA announced its intention to acquire the majority stake in Eco Green in April. The transaction has now cleared all required regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

EGA is growing a global aluminium recycling business to help meet the world’s increasing demand for low carbon aluminium. With Eco Green, EGA now has more than 400 thousand tonnes per year of aluminium recycling capacity in the UAE, the United States, Germany and Italy, with a further 200 thousand tonnes of capacity under development.

Europe, excluding Russia, is the world’s third-largest recycled aluminium market after the United States and China.

EGA is also a major primary aluminium supplier to Europe, selling around 600 thousand tonnes per year of primary aluminium to European industries.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “Eco Green makes EGA an even better partner for Europe’s green future and further expands our growing global aluminium recycling business. Eco Green also brings us capability in Europe’s aluminium scrap market, which is important for our expanding recycling operations in the continent. I welcome everyone working at the Eco Green to EGA and an even brighter future as part of the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world.”

Luca Scappini, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Green, said, “At Eco Green, we are proud of what we have achieved, growing our company into a leading aluminium recycling business in Italy over more than three decades. Becoming part of EGA unlocks our potential for further growth, as a key pillar of EGA’s expanding European aluminium recycling network. It will enable us to deliver even better products and services to our customers. And it creates further opportunities for our people. We are glad to join the EGA family.”

Eco Green was founded by the Scappini family in 1993. The family remain minority shareholders, and members of the management team. The company will be rebranded as EGA Eco Green.

Eco Green has two plants in northeast Italy and specialises in aluminium scrap collection, sorting and casting, and dross processing. The company distributes a total of more than 70 thousand tonnes per year.

In Villafranca di Verona, Eco Green collects, sorts and distributes approximately 23 thousand tonnes of aluminium scrap annually.

Some of this scrap is supplied to the Eco Green plant in nearby Nogara di Verona, which casts more than 20 thousand tonnes of secondary sows per year. The furnace at Nogara di Verona has a nameplate capacity of 30 thousand tonnes per year. The plant also processes dross.

Eco Green is expanding the Nogara di Verona facility to add 20 thousand tonnes per year of recycled aluminium capacity. The expansion is expected to be complete in December 2026.

Eco Green has more than 60 customers across Europe, and a network of more than 350 aluminium scrap suppliers.

In Germany, EGA acquired EGA Leichtmetall in 2024. In December, EGA announced a major expansion project that will increase EGA Leichtmetall’s recycling capacity more than six-fold.

Also in 2024, EGA acquired 80 percent of EGA Spectro Alloys in the United States. EGA Spectro Alloys completed an expansion in July 2025, bringing its total production capacity to 165 thousand tonnes per year of recycled aluminium ingots and billets. A second expansion phase, adding a further 35 thousand tonnes of billet capacity, is under development, with first hot metal expected in 2027.

In the UAE, EGA is currently ramping up production at the new Al Taweelah recycling plant, the country’s largest aluminium recycling facility with a capacity of 185 thousand tonnes per year.