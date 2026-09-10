Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces dates for 2027 UAE Tour Women, Men

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and empowered by AD Ports Group, has announced the dates for the fifth edition of the UAE Tour Women, which will take place from 3rd to 6th February 2027, followed by the ninth edition of the UAE Tour Men, scheduled from 15th to 21st February 2027.

The two events on the UCI calendar will once again welcome some of the world’s leading female and male cyclists to the UAE, promising two new editions filled with highly competitive racing. The events will further reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading destination for major international cycling competitions, while showcasing the country’s diverse landscapes and culture, as well as its world-class cycling infrastructure.

Building on the tour’s growing legacy, the UAE Tour continues to create an impact beyond professional sport through its contribution to the sports and tourism sectors, the development of women’s cycling, increased youth and community engagement, and support for sustainability, while further advancing the UAE’s journey towards hosting the UCI Road World Championships Abu Dhabi 2028.

AD Ports Group will continue as the Presenting Partner of both the UAE Tour Men and UAE Tour Women in 2027, building on the successful partnership established in 2026. The continued collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating sustainable impact, enhancing community engagement and national pride, and strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global destination for sport, tourism and business.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said the organisation of the UAE Tour Women and UAE Tour Men 2027, in collaboration with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), once again underlines the distinguished position the UAE has achieved on the global sporting stage and reflects the great confidence placed in the country to host major international sporting events.

He noted that the two tours are key highlights on the UCI calendar and embody the UAE’s leadership in supporting and developing cycling at both professional and community levels.

Al Awani added that the continued success of the UAE Tour Women and UAE Tour Men reflects Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to establishing cycling as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle within the community, while further strengthening the sports and tourism sectors and showcasing the UAE’s natural beauty and diversity.