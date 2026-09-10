UAE President is welcomed by German President at Villa Borsig in Berlin

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was welcomed today at Villa Borsig in Berlin by His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of His Highness’ state visit to Germany.

An official reception ceremony was held upon the arrival of His Highness’ motorcade at the historic lakeside Villa Borsig. The national anthems of the UAE and Germany were played, and His Highness inspected a guard of honour.

His Highness signed the Villa’s VIP guestbook, expressing his pleasure at visiting Germany and noting the two countries’ longstanding partnership rooted in friendship and cooperation. He also expressed his hope for a continued deepening of relations between the two countries and their peoples.

His Highness was then introduced to a number of German ministers and senior officials present at the welcome ceremony, while the German President greeted members of the UAE delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials.