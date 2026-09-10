M42, NYU Abu Dhabi partner to advance healthcare talent, research, innovation

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, the global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, and NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand opportunities for students to learn alongside clinicians, researchers and innovators, while strengthening collaboration across education, research and healthcare innovation.

The MoU was signed at the NYUAD campus by Andreas Fagher, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at M42, and Marta Losada, Interim Provost of NYUAD, and witnessed by Faisal Al Mulla, Senior Vice President, Global Human Capital at M42, and Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYUAD.

Andreas Fagher, Group Chief Human Capital Officer at M42, said, “Building the future of healthcare requires us to invest not only in breakthrough technologies and scientific discovery, but in the people who will put them into practice. Through our collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi, we are connecting students with real-world healthcare expertise and experiences that will help develop future talent while advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambitions in life sciences and health innovation.”

Fabio Piano, Vice Chancellor of NYU Abu Dhabi, said, “NYU Abu Dhabi’s research in Artificial Intelligence drives technological advances but goes so much further; our expertise spans every aspect of AI’s impact on life and society. In M42 we have a partner of global distinction, world-leading in the development of AI in healthcare, creating exceptional opportunities for NYUAD students, as well as visiting students from NYU New York and NYU Shanghai. Thanks to this exciting partnership, they will gain practical insight and professional experience through internships, research and mentorship, preparing them for the workplace and contributing to the community.”

Under the agreement, M42 and NYUAD will expand opportunities for students through internships, research, mentorship and experiential learning, including engagement with M42 experts and project-based work across relevant areas of care, science and technology. These opportunities will be open to NYUAD students, as well as visiting students from NYU New York and NYU Shanghai, helping connect classroom study with practical experience across medicine, biomedical science and health technology.

By bringing together NYUAD’s academic and research strengths with M42’s healthcare ecosystem, the collaboration is intended to give students a clearer understanding of how patient needs, workforce development, biomedical science and digital innovation intersect across the sector. It will also support knowledge exchange between the two institutions through potential research collaboration, seminars, workshops and engagement with healthcare professionals across M42’s network.

The agreement comes as healthcare systems place greater emphasis on multidisciplinary talent pipelines with the skills, experience and global perspective to work across clinical care, research, data, technology and patient needs. For Abu Dhabi, closer collaboration between universities and healthcare organizations is also central to developing future-ready capabilities and strengthening the emirate’s life sciences and health innovation ecosystem.

Senior representatives from both organizations attended the signing, M42 representation included Pascal Elias, Vice President, Human Capital; Robert Griffiths, Senior Director, Nursing and Allied Health; Alexander Gleason, Director, Clinical Education; and Sahim Kasht, Human Capital Business Partner.

Representing NYUAD were Carol Brandt, Associate Vice Chancellor and Vice Provost, Global Education and Outreach; Baishakhi Taylor, Associate Vice Chancellor, Student Affairs; Dana Downey, Associate Dean of Student Affairs and Director, Career Development Center; and Farhana Goha, Director, Visiting Students Program and Student Research.

The MoU creates a practical bridge between university learning and the healthcare environments where students may one day build their careers. By opening access to expertise, applied projects and sector insight, M42 and NYU Abu Dhabi are helping prepare students to contribute to the future of health while supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to grow a stronger, more connected life-sciences ecosystem.