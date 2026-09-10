‘Future Leaders Empowerment’ delegation helps prepare Ahmed bin Zayed Foundation’s first convoy under ‘Chivalrous Knight 3’

AL ARISH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme contributed to preparing the first relief convoy provided by the Ahmad bin Zayed Foundation as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, packing and preparing food and health parcels at the logistics centre in Al Arish in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The delegation’s students were briefed on operations at the logistics centre and the process of organising and preparing aid. They also took part in preparing the convoy, gaining practical experience and first-hand insight into the logistics operations involved in delivering aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Foundation’s first convoy includes food and health parcels to meet the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The participation reflects the practical aspect of the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme by engaging students in field experience that promotes the values of giving, volunteerism and social responsibility, while providing them with a first-hand look at the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.