Education Interface strengthens national empowerment through sustained investment in Emirati youth

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Education Interface continues to strengthen its national role in empowering Emirati youth through an integrated ecosystem of specialised programmes and initiatives. These efforts develop national talent and equip young people to contribute effectively to vital and future-focused sectors, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a knowledge-based economy and invest in human capital.

The platform provides practical pathways for skills development, training and career advancement. These pathways equip Emirati youth with the expertise and experience needed to contribute meaningfully to vital and future-focused sectors. Moving beyond awareness of educational and career opportunities, the programmes create genuine routes into professional development, helping build a generation capable of adapting to economic and technological change and leading the sustainable development journey.

In line with this vision, Education Interface has launched a portfolio of specialised national programmes in partnership with leading government and private-sector organisations, providing students with advanced educational and professional experiences and preparing them to enter sectors of national priority.

One leading example is the National Youth Finance Pioneers (NYFP) initiative, delivered in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and with the support of the Ministry of Education. The initiative is designed to prepare a generation of Emirati talent for careers in financial services and banking. It engaged more than 600 Emirati students through its nomination and assessment stages, culminating in the selection of a high-potential cohort for an advanced training pathway. Its integrated methodology combines assessment, skills development and practical training, offering participants early exposure to a real banking environment and valuable professional experience that strengthens their future readiness.

Following the successful completion of the inaugural edition, Education Interface is preparing a second edition to broaden participation, deepen impact and further refine the model, ensuring lasting outcomes.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), said, “Empowering young national talent is a strategic investment in the future of the UAE’s financial and banking sector and its ambition to build a sustainable, competitive knowledge economy. Through our partnership with Education Interface, we are equipping our students with direct exposure to the banking and finance industry and the breadth of opportunities it offers. This experience enables them to make informed career decisions and positions them to play a meaningfully role in driving the nation’s continued growth and innovation.”

Another flagship programme is the National Talent Empowerment Program in the Maritime and Logistics Sector, delivered by Education Interface in partnership with AD Ports Group. It introduces students to one of the UAE’s most important economic sectors and enables them to explore related academic and career pathways across ports, maritime services and logistics. By raising awareness of future-focused disciplines, the programme encourages students to pursue opportunities in the sector. Its awareness and outreach stages have reached more than 5,424 students, demonstrating its growing impact in connecting Emirati youth with maritime and logistics opportunities and future career pathways.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO at AD Ports Group, said, “Our partnership with Education Interface reflects AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting national efforts to empower Emirati youth, guided by the vision and directives of the UAE’s leadership. It also introduces young people to the vital sectors that underpin the national economy. Through this collaboration, we are raising students’ awareness of future opportunities in the maritime and logistics sector and helping develop national talent capable of meeting the demands of the future.”

Sultan Al Ghaithi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at AD Ports Group, said, “This programme represents a practical step towards building an early talent pathway for Emiratis, connecting education with labour market needs in the maritime and logistics sector. Through this partnership, we aim to offer meaningful professional experiences that help students discover their capabilities and define their future direction within one of the UAE’s fastest-growing and most dynamic sectors.”

Together, these programmes have reached thousands of students across the UAE, delivering high-quality experiences that combine theoretical knowledge with practical application. This has expanded awareness of available career opportunities and encouraged students to explore new fields aligned with their ambitions and the needs of the national economy.

Education Interface emphasised that the success of its national empowerment programmes demonstrates the importance of effective partnerships between educational institutions, government entities and the private sector in developing national talent and creating supportive environments. These partnerships help young people build their skills, realise their potential and turn their ambitions into viable career pathways.

Education Interface will continue to broaden the scope of these programmes and launch new initiatives across a diverse range of strategic sectors, strengthening the readiness of Emirati youth for the jobs of the future and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global model for investing in people and developing national talent capable of leading progress and shaping the future.