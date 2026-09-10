UAE and German Presidents discuss strengthening longstanding ties during state visit

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, today discussed ways to build on the longstanding ties between the UAE and Germany, in support of their shared interests and strategic partnership.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the two leaders at Villa Borsig in Berlin as part of His Highness’ state visit to Germany.

His Highness and President Steinmeier also reviewed a number of regional and international developments, including efforts to promote lasting peace in the Middle East as a means of strengthening regional security and stability.

His Highness noted that the UAE and Germany share longstanding ties of cooperation and friendship that date back to before the establishment of the UAE. He said that, over more than 50 years, relations between the two countries have continued to develop through a number of key milestones, culminating in their strategic partnership. This progress, he remarked, reflects a shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation in ways that advance mutual interests and contribute to the prosperity of both countries and their peoples.

His Highness commended President Steinmeier’s role in advancing relations between the UAE and Germany. He also highlighted the contribution of the UAE’s German community to strengthening ties between the peoples of both countries, as well as the important role of German companies in bolstering bilateral economic relations.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE delegation accompanying His Highness, which includes H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and a number of ministers and senior officials. A number of German ministers and officials also attended the meeting.