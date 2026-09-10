Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 22nd edition in Amman

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Narrative Forum concluded in the Jordanian capital, Amman, after two days of discussions under the theme “The Short Story: From the Imagination of Writing to Reception.” The forum brought together more than 60 Jordanian and Arab novelists, short-story writers, researchers, academics and critics.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the forum focused on critical approaches to narrative literature across its various creative forms.

The closing ceremony was held at the National Library of Jordan in the presence of Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of the Department’s Cultural Affairs Department; Faisal Al Sarhan, Director of the House of Poetry in Mafraq; and a large number of critics, academics, researchers and specialists in narrative literature.

Al Owais thanked participants and highlighted the Sharjah Ruler’s vision to expand the forum across the Arab world to strengthen cultural activity and broaden communication among Arab writers and intellectuals. He said the positive response in Jordan encouraged the Department of Culture to continue the forum and to consider returning to the country in future editions.

He noted the strong participation of Jordanian writers and intellectuals as proof of the success of expanding the Sharjah Narrative Forum across Arab countries. Each edition adds new cultural knowledge and enhances dialogue across the Arab world.

Al Owais highlighted Arab writers' and intellectuals' appreciation for the Sharjah Ruler’s support for Arab literary and cultural figures. He noted these directives were fostering a passion for literature and culture, boosting cultural activity across the Arab world from Sharjah, the emirate of light and culture.

He highlighted Sharjah’s diverse cultural initiatives in poetry, theatre, and literature, along with its awards like the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism and the Sharjah Award for Critical Research in Fine Arts. He noted that research from the forum would be published in a book to document its proceedings and contributions to Arabic critical and narrative literature.

The final day featured discussions on the forum’s second, third, fourth, and fifth themes, as well as a session dedicated to personal testimonies from writers.

The forum also featured a testimonial session in which several short-story writers reflected on their experiences and key stages in their literary careers, emphasising the short story as an exploration of the human inner self.

Participants praised Sharjah’s extensive cultural efforts and its support for Arabic culture, noting that the diversity of its initiatives and projects had established it as an “Emirate of Arab Culture.” They also highlighted its support for creators and its contribution to strengthening the Arab cultural scene.