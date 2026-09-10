Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (55) of 2026 transferring Adel Abdullah Mohammed Al Karani from Dubai Municipality and appointing him as CEO of the Biodiversity Sector at the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed also issued Resolution No. (56) of 2026 seconding Abdullah Yousuf Abdullah Al Marzouqi from Dubai Police and appointing him as CEO of the Corporate Support Sector at the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority.

The two Resolutions are effective from their date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.