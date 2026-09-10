Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases support services to 65 new member companies

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted a special event for companies that recently joined its membership. The event introduced participants to the services and initiatives offered by the chamber to support business and help companies capitalise on opportunities across diverse sectors, contributing to Dubai’s economic development.

The event brought together 65 representatives of companies that recently joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Participants were introduced to the wide range of value-added services provided by the chamber to enhance business competitiveness and make it easier to do business, from certificates of origin to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented, “We are committed to strengthening private sector competitiveness by developing an integrated suite of services that meets the needs of the business community and supports companies in enhancing their efficiency, agility, and ability to keep pace with change. We are also committed to providing businesses with the support they need to capitalise on opportunities and achieve sustainable growth, further strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading destination for business and investment.”

Amna Mohamed Lootah, Director of the Digital Payments Regulation Division at Dubai Finance, delivered a presentation during the event on the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to increase the share of cashless transactions across the government and private sectors to 90 percent, while achieving 100 percent digital enablement in both sectors by end of 2026. The strategy is built around three key pillars: Digital Governance, Digital Innovation, and Digital Society. Through these pillars, it seeks to establish a secure, efficient, and inclusive digital payments ecosystem that drives economic growth, fosters financial innovation, and supports a sustainable digital economy.

Participants learned about the chamber’s role in enabling local companies to contribute to the development of laws and regulations governing the business environment through their participation in Business Groups operating under the chamber’s umbrella. These groups ensure representation across Dubai’s diverse economic sectors and play a vital role in facilitating dialogue between government entities and private sector companies, helping to address policy-related challenges and enhance the competitiveness of the emirate’s economy.

Attendees were also introduced to the tailored services available through the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform to support companies seeking to establish and expand their operations in Dubai. The platform serves as a dedicated digital gateway providing integrated packages of corporate services in partnership with relevant entities and institutions, further enhancing the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment.

Through seven accredited partners, the platform currently provides convenient access to 65 corporate services across four key categories: Financial Services, Marketing and Growth Services, Technology Services, and Testing, Inspection, and Certification Services.

As part of efforts to enhance the digital member experience, the event showcased the features of DC Connect, which was launched earlier this year to enhance the experience of members and make it easier to access the chambers’ services through an integrated user interface supported by smart, data-enabled solutions.

The platform provides a comprehensive suite of integrated digital services, including Dubai Chamber of Commerce membership services, information services, ATA Carnets, mediation, document attestation, certificates of origin, and services relating to Business Groups and Business Councils.

The event also highlighted the ATA Carnet service, an important and effective tool for attracting and organising international events. ATA Carnets facilitate the temporary movement of goods across borders for up to one year without paying customs duties, helping to facilitate participation by exhibitors.

The ATA Carnet system is based on cooperation between Dubai Chamber of Commerce and its partners at Dubai Customs, the Federal Customs Authority, and chambers of commerce across the UAE.

Participants were introduced to the chamber’s mediation services, which offer flexibility, speed, efficiency, and confidentiality while helping parties save time, effort, and money. The services help preserve commercial relationships between disputing parties and ensure they retain full control over the mediation process from beginning to end. The event also reviewed the chamber’s digital document attestation service, which enhances the credibility and trustworthiness of all documents processed through the service.

In addition, participants learned about the chamber’s efforts to support the international expansion of local companies through targeted trade missions that help Dubai-based businesses expand into global markets and connect with trusted partners in priority markets. The event also highlighted the importance of workshops organised by the chamber to enhance the local business community’s awareness of laws and regulations governing different economic sectors.

The event also explored the role of Dubai International Chamber’s overseas offices, which promote Dubai’s competitive advantages in international markets, provide market intelligence to support business opportunities, attract foreign direct investment flows to the emirate, and support the expansion of Dubai companies into overseas markets.