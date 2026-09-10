Zayed National Museum brings UAE’s stories, heritage to young audiences at ADIBF 2026

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, will participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), taking place from 13th to 18th September 2026, inviting children and families to discover the history, heritage and stories of the UAE through a programme of activities and publications.

Key highlights include a series of engaging storytelling sessions designed to bring Zayed National Museum’s collections and the UAE’s history to life for young audiences.

In the storytelling session Sailing the Magan Boat, audiences will discover the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and learn about the Magan Boat, a reconstructed Bronze Age vessel which features in the museum’s Al Liwan. Meanwhile, Rashed, Wadha and the Blue Qur’an will take young audiences on a journey with siblings Rashed and Wadha to explore the Blue Qur’an, one of the most significant artefacts in the Zayed National Museum collection and learn about the importance and cultural value of this treasured manuscript.

Throughout the book fair, children and families will also be able to take part in a series of creative workshops at Zayed National Museum stand. Inspired by the museum’s stories and collection, activities will include creating an animal comic, designing a tactile charm that can be used as a bookmark or keepsake and creating an interactive pop-up page inspired by the Magan Boat. Through drawing, storytelling, sensory exploration and paper engineering, the workshops will offer playful ways for younger audiences to engage with the UAE’s heritage while developing their creativity and storytelling skills.