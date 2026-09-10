UAE, Netherlands discuss enhancing parliamentary relations

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council (FNC), received Emil Frederik de Pont, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi today.

The meeting was attended by several FNC members.

Dr. Al Nuaimi underscored the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Netherlands, which spans more than five decades and enjoys the support of the leaderships of both countries.

He stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen and develop bilateral relations across various fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two countries and their peoples.

He also congratulated Ambassador Emil Frederik de Pont on assuming his duties as Ambassador of the Netherlands to the UAE, wishing him success in his mission.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance parliamentary relations between the two sides and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in exchanging views and positions on issues of common interest, as well as strengthening coordination and cooperation at various parliamentary forums.

Ambassador Emil Frederik de Pont affirmed the Netherlands' keenness to further develop cooperation and partnership with the UAE and build on the continued progress in bilateral relations across various fields.

He praised the advanced level reached by relations between the two countries and their shared visions and interests, expressing his aspiration to continue working to strengthen them for the benefit of both friendly countries.