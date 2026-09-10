Dubai SME, Kitopi expand The Emirati Chef’s Table with new Founder Series supporting 12 Emirati culinary entrepreneurs

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and Kitopi have launched the next phase of The Emirati Chef’s Table, expanding the initiative launched in 2025 with a new three-month Founder Series supporting 12 Emirati chefs and culinary entrepreneurs.

Building on the programme’s inaugural cohort of five Emirati F&B entrepreneurs, the Founder Series will provide a larger group of culinary talent with practical opportunities to develop their concepts, increase market visibility, and reach new audiences.

Twelve founders are participating across three batches between September and November 2026, with four entrepreneurs featured during each period. Through the collaboration, participating founders will gain access to Kitopi’s kitchens, customer base and delivery network, alongside mentorship, content production, and marketing support.

Selected concepts will also have the opportunity to feature on Eatopi’s menu, giving founders direct exposure to customers and enabling them to test, refine and showcase their offerings in a live commercial environment.

The first batch, running from 3 September to 2 October, brings together four Emirati founders representing a range of culinary concepts: Wadeema Abdalla, founder of Saccharose Desserts, a homegrown dessert concept known for creations including Mango Sticky Rice and Warm Sticky Date Pudding; Rehab Al Ameri, founder of Local Foundry, a pizza concept recognised for its 38-hour fermented dough and distinctive flavour combinations; Abdulrahman Lootah, founder of One Made, which develops contemporary comfort-food concepts inspired by his interest in food and fitness; and Zainab Al Mousawi, founder of To The Moon & Back, who reinterprets Emirati ingredients and flavours through a contemporary culinary lens.

Concepts in the first phase are now available for customers to discover and order through Eatopi. The second batch will run from 2 to 30 October, followed by a third from 2 to 30 November, with details of each new cohort to be announced ahead of their respective launches.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, CEO of Dubai SME, said, “The Emirati Chef’s Table was created to give Emirati culinary entrepreneurs practical access to the expertise, platforms and market exposure needed to develop their businesses. Building on the initiative launched in 2025, this next phase expands that opportunity to 12 founders and provides them with a direct route to test their concepts and strengthen their commercial readiness.