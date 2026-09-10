Rubu’ Qarn launches 2nd edition of Scientific Residency programme

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology, affiliated with the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, has launched the second edition of its Scientific Residency programme under the theme “Research with Impact”.

The three-month programme offers students from schools across the UAE in Grades 9 to 12 the opportunity to undertake a specialised research journey to invest in national talent, enrich scientific output, support universities and the country with young researchers, and equip students with research and innovation skills to transform knowledge into creative solutions to future challenges.

The programme follows a structured, progressive methodology with several stages. The first stage, “Foundations of Scientific Research,” begins on September 19 and runs until December 19, 2026.

During this stage, participants will learn the fundamentals of scientific research, specialised literature review, academic writing and research ethics. They will also develop their research ideas, identify the problems they aim to investigate, and prepare research proposals for presentation to an expert panel at the end of the stage. Promising projects will advance to subsequent stages based on evaluation results.

Students who successfully complete the foundation stage will progress to “Research Practice,” where they will conduct experiments, collect and analyse data, and develop their projects under specialised academic supervision.

They will then move to the “Advanced Scientific Research” stage, which focuses on developing projects in line with scientific standards, preparing students for national and international participation, and supporting scientific publication.

The most outstanding projects will reach the “Research with Impact” stage, which offers opportunities to develop practical solutions, explore intellectual property and patent opportunities, and enhance the scientific and societal value of research findings.

The programme provides a professional training environment that extends beyond traditional learning models, enabling students to develop their scientific interests across fields including technology and digital transformation, environmental sciences and sustainability, engineering and technological innovation, biology, chemistry and physics, botany and microbiology, and smart infrastructure and sustainable development.

Participants will also have opportunities to access specialised laboratories in the UAE and abroad, take part in inspiring field visits, and attend mentoring sessions with scientific thought leaders and academic partners. The programme seeks to align students’ research experiences with their interests while strengthening critical and design-thinking skills among the next generation of scientists.

The second edition builds on the success of the first edition, which led to the publication of a scientific paper in a leading scientific journal and the submission of 11 research papers to various scientific conferences. Four of those papers have so far been accepted for presentation.

The achievements reflect the programme’s ability to support students from their initial interest in science through to practical research and the production of results that meet the standards required for participation in and competition at scientific forums.

Students interested in joining the research experience can visit the Centre’s Instagram account for admission details and requirements, and to reserve their places for the second edition before its launch.