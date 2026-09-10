Emirates to showcase industry-first Premium Economy seats with privacy divider at ATM

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates will be showcasing its first electrically powered Premium Economy seat featuring a full-height adjustable privacy screen for the first time at Arabian Travel Market 2026 (ATM). The region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition will run from 14-17 September.

Emirates' new A350 fully electric Premium Economy seat introduces a full-height privacy divider, an industry first. Alongside the newly introduced features, the seat offers preset lounge and meal seating positions, the airline’s industry-first U-Dream leather headrest, wireless charging, USB-C power charging, a 13.3-inch 4K HDR screen, and numerous other touches. The experience is rounded off with a welcome drink, amenity kits, elegant dishes served on Royal Doulton China, accompanied by an extensive speciality beverage list.

The Emirates stand will also offer travel industry visitors a chance to experience the airline’s other signature products including its A380 Shower Spa, A380 Onboard Lounge, Boeing 777 Game Changer First Class Suite, A350 Business Class seat, and A350 Economy Class Seats with the U-Dream headrest.

In addition, the airline is dedicating a part of the stand to highlight some of its community and sustainability initiatives, with glimpses into sustainable vertical farming with Bustanica, projects supported by the Emirates Airline Foundation, Aircrafted by Emirates, conservation efforts in Australia’s Wolgan Valley and the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, Emirates SkyCargo’s wildlife protection initiatives, and Emirates’ community partnerships through its sponsored events, clubs and leagues.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Emirates Official Store at the stand for travel accessories, limited-edition merchandise, and collectible aircraft models, including the new 1:200 scale snap-fit range. Replica aircraft, including the Airbus A380, Airbus A350, and Boeing 777, are available in both classic and new tailfin designs, plus iconic special liveries such as Arsenal Champions 2026, UAE Fly The Flag, US Open, and Destination Dubai. Every box is colour-coded by model type and livery, allowing collectors to mix and match across 21 aircraft.

One of the highlights at the Emirates Official Store this year, is the Emirates Signature Series. This is a collection of signed sports jerseys drawn from more than a decade of world-class partnerships including UAE Team Emirates, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal. Each jersey is authenticated by The Bootroom Collection and presented in a custom box with a certificate of authenticity and security hologram.

The latest Aircrafted by Emirates collection will also be debuting at ATM. Handcrafted from reclaimed leather, the range of duffle bags, vanity pouches and toiletry bags carries the diamond-quilted detailing of the airline's First and Business Class seats. The new collection can be found and purchased at www.emirates.store.

Proceeds from both the Emirates Signature Series and Aircrafted by Emirates support the Emirates Airline Foundation’s humanitarian work, which has transformed the lives of thousands of underprivileged and vulnerable children around the world.

The Emirates stand will also include meeting spaces that can accommodate over 130 visitors and industry partners at any point in time. This year, the airline is planning to seal deals and deepen cooperation with more than 30 partners, including tourism boards, technology companies, and travel organisations that sit at the heart of new B2B & B2C segments, all while creating new visitor opportunities for Dubai and the wider travel ecosystem.