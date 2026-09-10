Dubai Derma 2026 concludes milestone 25th edition with deals valued at AED2.6 billion

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 25th edition of the Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference and Exhibition (Dubai Derma 2026) concluded today at Dubai World Trade Centre, recording direct and indirect business deals exceeding AED2.6 billion.

Over three days, Dubai Derma welcomed more than 25,000 visitors from 115 countries and featured more than 340 speakers and over 400 exhibitors representing more than 1,800 international brands.

The event combined scientific exchange, case-based learning and practical training with an international exhibition serving the dermatology, aesthetics and laser sectors.

Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of Dubai Derma and Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said, “The direct and indirect deals valued at AED2.6 billion are not merely a figure; they are a clear indication of the confidence that Dubai Derma has built in global markets and of the role it now plays in driving growth and investment opportunities across the dermatology and aesthetics sector. At Dubai Derma, meetings do not end when the event concludes; they evolve into meaningful partnerships and agreements that open new markets, encourage business expansion, and bring together expertise, innovation and capital within a single ecosystem. This is what we continue to build year after year: a global platform rooted in Dubai, where economic and professional relationships are forged to create lasting value and impact for the future.”

The final day addressed a broad range of clinical priorities, including the impact of climate change on dermatological diseases, advances in the treatment of vitiligo, alopecia, acne and psoriasis, and the diagnosis and management of allergies, eczema and infectious skin diseases.

Sessions also examined dermoscopy findings in richly pigmented skin, new approaches to difficult dermatological cases and the growing role of artificial intelligence in diagnosis and clinical decision-making. Discussions on emerging and established therapies considered their evidence, safety and practical use in patient care.

A dedicated Skin of Colour Session explored pattern-based approaches to inflammatory skin diseases, the relationship between skin, identity and aesthetic interventions, and the growing clinical challenge presented by Tinea indotineae. The session highlighted the importance of ensuring that dermatological research, diagnosis and treatment reflect the needs of patients across different skin types and geographical regions.

Dr Ayesha Akinkugbe, MD, Associate Professor and Consultant Dermato-venereologist, Nigeria, said, “I am pleased to have been part of Dubai Derma 2026, a unique platform that brings together global and regional expertise, innovation and opportunities for meaningful collaboration in dermatology. My presentation highlighted the importance of bringing neglected and under-recognised dermatological conditions, including Tinea indotineae, to the global stage, while exploring their broader public health implications. I aimed to share perspectives that strengthen clinical recognition, improve patient care and stimulate collaborative research across regions. Beyond the meeting, I look forward to translating these conversations into sustained partnerships and practical action. When dermatology connects across borders, we move closer to better care for every patient.”

Sessions presented by the Pan Arab League of Dermatology examined artificial intelligence prompting in dermatology, intralesional vitamin D for the treatment of warts, potassium iodide, new topical treatments, biologics and biosimilars, and diagnostic approaches to challenging cases.

Reflecting the wider programme’s focus on translating evidence into clinical practice, discussions throughout the event also addressed updated approaches to chronic spontaneous urticaria and managing treatment-resistant fungal infections.

Professor Kiran Godse, MD, PhD, FRCP (Glasg.), Professor of Dermatology at D.Y. Patil University School of Medicine and former National President of IADVL, said, “I was pleased to join Dubai Derma 2026, a premier global platform for clinical collaboration and dermatological innovation. At this year’s event, I presented key practical updates on navigating chronic spontaneous urticaria guidelines, focusing on evidence-based antihistamine up-dosing protocols, autoallergic versus autoimmune phenotypes and advanced targeted therapies. I also addressed strategies to combat the global epidemic of drug-resistant Tinea indotineae caused by steroid abuse. My sessions aimed to equip clinicians with actionable insights to overcome treatment resistance, optimise daily management protocols and ultimately improve patient care across the global dermatology community.”

Case-based learning remained a central part of the final-day programme through two open-category clinical case presentation sessions. Participants examined uncommon conditions, unusual treatment reactions and complex diagnostic challenges, with expert-led discussions focusing on clinical reasoning and the selection of appropriate treatment approaches.

The International Clinical Poster Presentation and Competition provided researchers and practitioners with an opportunity to present their work to scientific juries and exchange findings with colleagues from different countries. The closing ceremony recognised the strongest contributions across the clinical case and digital poster presentation competitions.