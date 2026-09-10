Dubai RTA, Keolis MHI celebrate five years of partnership advancing Dubai Metro & Tram excellence

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Keolis MHI is marking five years of its successful partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a collaboration that began in September 2021 when the company assumed responsibility for the operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro and the operation of Dubai Tram under a 15-year contract comprising nine base years and six renewable years.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, affirmed that Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram’s achievement of a perfect 100% score in the 2025 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) assessment reflects RTA’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services and enhancing the daily travel experience for residents and visitors alike.

Al Tayer said, “Over the past five years, the strategic partnership between RTA and Keolis MHI has established exemplary standards of safety, reliability, operational excellence, and customer service. Together, we have strengthened the readiness of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram to support the continuous growth in ridership and respond efficiently to increased demand during major events and peak periods.”

He added, “The partnership has made a tangible contribution to enhancing service quality, elevating customer satisfaction, and advancing Dubai’s ambition to build a world-class smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem. RTA remains committed to developing effective strategic partnerships that enhance the efficiency and resilience of the public transport network while accelerating the adoption of innovation, artificial intelligence, and advanced digital technologies.”

He continued, “As we look to the future, we seek to build on these achievements by harnessing emerging technologies, expanding digital transformation initiatives, and introducing innovative solutions that further improve operational performance, enhance service standards, and meet the evolving expectations of Dubai’s residents and visitors.”

Frédéric Van Heems, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Keolis Group, described the partnership with RTA as a distinguished example of successful collaboration in urban mobility and sustainable transport development.

“The past five years have been marked by close cooperation, shared ambitions, and a collective commitment to delivering world-class transport services,” he said.

Van Heems noted that the partnership has enabled both organisations to continuously adapt to evolving customer expectations, improve operational efficiency, and embrace innovative digital technologies that enhance service delivery and system performance.

“Our teams have played an important role in ensuring the continued reliability and availability of Dubai’s rail network during major events and periods of high demand, while supporting RTA’s digital transformation agenda and long-term mobility vision,” he added.

“We are proud of what has been achieved through this partnership and look forward to continuing our collaboration with RTA to develop innovative, intelligent, and sustainable transport solutions that contribute to Dubai’s continued growth and global leadership in urban mobility.”

Customer experience has remained a cornerstone of the partnership, with both organisations continuously introducing initiatives that enhance convenience, comfort, accessibility, and reliability for Metro and Tram users.

These efforts culminated in Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram achieving a perfect 100% score in the 2025 International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS) assessment, the highest score recorded nationwide under the version of the standard applied during the evaluation.

The achievement follows a consistent upward trajectory, with customer experience scores improving from 92.2% in 2023 to 96% in 2024, before reaching 100% in 2025.

Alongside customer-focused initiatives, both parties continue to prioritise operational excellence through improvements in train availability, punctuality, and service reliability, helping to optimise journey times and enhance the overall passenger experience.

Safety and reliability continue to underpin every aspect of operations across Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

Keolis MHI applies a comprehensive framework for performance management, operational control, accreditation, and continuous improvement, supported by the implementation of globally recognised standards covering quality management, environmental sustainability, occupational health and safety, risk management, energy management, asset management, and information security.

Over the past five years, the company has earned numerous prestigious international certifications and recognitions, including multiple ISO accreditations and the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) four-star certification, reflecting its commitment to maintaining the highest operational standards.

As part of ongoing asset enhancement programmes, Keolis MHI has also worked closely with RTA to improve the reliability and performance of critical Metro infrastructure while further enhancing passenger comfort and convenience.

One of the most notable recent initiatives involved the refurbishment and upgrade of walkways and escalators across Dubai Metro stations. In July 2026, RTA completed the upgrade of 262 escalators, representing 63% of all Metro station escalators, reinforcing efforts to improve safety, reliability, and customer comfort.

Innovation and emerging technologies continue to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of Dubai’s rail network.

RTA and Keolis MHI have collaborated on several initiatives designed to harness artificial intelligence, data analytics, and smart technologies to optimise operations and improve service delivery.

Among the most prominent projects is the Smart Station initiative, which serves as a live innovation environment for testing AI applications, advanced digital technologies, and future mobility solutions.

In parallel, both organisations are progressing plans to further digitise operational processes, improve energy efficiency, optimise resource utilisation, and reduce operating costs.

These initiatives form part of RTA’s broader strategy to harness data-driven decision-making and advanced technologies to enhance network performance, improve operational efficiency, and support the development of a smarter and more sustainable transport ecosystem.

The partnership between RTA and Keolis MHI extends beyond operational excellence to include talent development, Emiratisation, and community engagement.

In support of national workforce development, Keolis MHI has successfully met Emiratisation targets within the private sector and strengthened the representation of UAE nationals in leadership and specialised positions.

The company has also actively collaborated with RTA on numerous social responsibility and community initiatives, including Ramadan programmes, blood donation campaigns, and charitable activities that support members of the community.

In February 2026, Keolis MHI joined RTA and other strategic partners in distributing Iftar meals at Metro stations, reflecting a shared commitment to social responsibility and public-private sector collaboration.

As they mark five years of partnership, RTA and Keolis MHI are focused on building upon their achievements by further enhancing operational excellence, accelerating innovation and artificial intelligence adoption, advancing digital transformation, enriching the customer experience, supporting sustainability goals, and developing future national talent.

Together, the two organisations reaffirm their commitment to advancing Dubai’s public transport system, leveraging emerging technologies and innovative mobility solutions to meet the evolving needs of passengers and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart, sustainable, and customer-centric urban mobility