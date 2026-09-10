Sharjah Chamber discusses strengthening economic cooperation with ministers, international institutions at AIM Congress 2026

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has concluded its participation in the 15th edition of AIM Congress 2026, held from 7th to 9th September at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), as part of the Sharjah Government Pavilion.

Its participation focused on showcasing Sharjah’s economic and investment advantages, highlighting high-potential opportunities for investors and businesses, strengthening engagement with the international business community, and exploring avenues for collaboration and partnership with global markets.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, along with several SCCI officials, took part in AIM Congress, which provided a valuable platform for business and investment networking with representatives of economic and investment institutions from around the world.

They highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s role in supporting the business community, strengthening international trade and investment relationships, and unlocking new opportunities for cross-border cooperation and market access.

On the sidelines of the event, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais conducted a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials and representatives of participating economic and investment entities.

During a meeting with Musa Zondi, Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government of South Africa, both sides discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation, identify potential investment and partnership prospects, and expand business-to-business connectivity between Sharjah and South Africa.

Al Owais also met with Boma Donatus, Director-General of the Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) in Cameroon, to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral economic and investment cooperation, showcase market opportunities available to companies and investors, and explore areas of collaboration that could facilitate new business partnerships between Sharjah and Cameroon.

The meetings were attended by Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and Dr. Fatima Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, as well as a number of officials from both sides.

Al Owais said SCCI’s participation in AIM Congress 2026 underscores its commitment to expanding the global reach of Sharjah’s business community, highlighting the emirate’s competitive economic and investment advantages, and strengthening its engagement with international markets.

He stressed the Sharjah Chamber’s continued focus on developing strategic relationships and partnerships with leading economic and investment institutions worldwide, creating new avenues for cooperation and business opportunities.

During its participation in AIM Congress 2026, the Sharjah Chamber showcased the emirate’s key economic, commercial, and investment strengths, highlighting its supportive business environment that enables businesses to grow and expand, as well as promising opportunities across various economic sectors.

The Chamber also highlighted its efforts to strengthen the private sector ecosystem through services and initiatives that enhance business competitiveness, broaden trade and investment networks, and facilitate connections between Sharjah-based companies and international markets, helping businesses access new growth, expansion, and partnership opportunities.