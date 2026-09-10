CBUAE participates in 2nd BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in India

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) participated in the Second BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, which concluded today in Mumbai, Republic of India.

The CBUAE delegation was headed by Ebrahim Obaid Ebrahim Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability.

The meeting reviewed the objectives of the BRICS financial track and the progress achieved by its respective working groups. Participants also approved the group's joint statement and announced the launch of the BRICS Centre for Central Bank Capacity Building, an initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of expertise among the central banks of member states.