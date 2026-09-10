Ministry of Investment, China Council for Promotion of International Trade sign MoU to establish China–UAE Business Advisory Committee

BEIJING, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Investment of the United Arab Emirates signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to establish the China–UAE Business Advisory Committee (BAC), a business-led platform designed to enable direct private sector engagement and strengthen investment cooperation and connectivity between the UAE and Chinese business communities.

The MoU was signed by Mohammad Abdulrahman Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Lin Honghong, Vice Chairwoman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

During the signing ceremony, Yousef Tahnon Al Ali, Board Member of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCIUAE) and Vice Chairman of the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, delivered remarks on behalf of the UAE business community.

The Committee will provide a regular, structured platform for dialogue between UAE and Chinese businesses and investors. It is designed to help identify investment opportunities, cooperation projects and business partnerships, while facilitating information exchange, business matchmaking and direct engagement between businesses. In doing so, it extends the government-to-government framework guiding bilateral investment cooperation into a dedicated channel for private-sector collaboration.

Acting as a federal gateway between the public and private sectors, the Ministry of Investment will support the Committee’s work and facilitate its connection with the wider High-Level Committee framework, with FCCIUAE leading engagement and implementation on the UAE side.

In line with its mandate to facilitate investment and strengthen engagement with the private sector, the Ministry will help convene relevant stakeholders, support coordination across the investment ecosystem and create the conditions for businesses and investors to explore relevant investment opportunities across the UAE.

The MoU further reflects the UAE’s commitment to building strategic international partnerships that deliver long-term value, while reinforcing the Ministry of Investment’s mandate to attract and facilitate investment in high-growth sectors.

Mohammad Abdrulrahman Alhawi stated, “The UAE and China share one of the world’s most dynamic investment partnerships, with nearly 16,000 Chinese companies operating in the UAE. By connecting the high-level cooperation framework directly to the private sector, we are giving businesses on both sides a lasting channel to identify opportunities, build partnerships and invest with confidence. This reflects the Ministry of Investment’s role as the federal partner for international investors, working alongside businesses from the early exploration of opportunities, through navigating the UAE’s investment ecosystem, to progressing towards successful deal completion. In doing so, we are helping turn investment interest into long-term partnerships that contribute to the UAE’s continued growth as a regional and global investment hub.”

Lin Honghong added, “CCPIT is committed to serving as a bridge between the Chinese and UAE business communities, creating stronger connections between enterprises and helping turn shared opportunities into tangible partnerships. Through the China-UAE Business Advisory Committee, we will provide businesses on both sides with a dedicated platform to exchange insights, identify areas for cooperation and pursue opportunities together. By strengthening direct engagement between our business communities, the Committee will contribute to deeper economic ties and the continued advancement of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE.”

The establishment of the China–UAE Business Advisory Committee builds on a dynamic and fast-growing investment and economic partnership between the UAE and China, with China representing 4.8% of total inward FDI stock in 2025 and the UAE’s largest global trading partner.

The Ministry of Investment remains committed to engaging with Chinese and international investors seeking to access opportunities across the UAE’s investment ecosystem, supporting them in navigating the market and advancing investment opportunities in line with the country’s economic diversification priorities and the UAE National Investment Strategy 2031.