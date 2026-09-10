Sultan bin Ahmed launches ‘SELAH’ application

SHARJAH, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In response to directives from His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to expand the initiative to document kinship and family lineages to encompass all families and households in the community, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, launched the ‘SELAH’ application on Thursday morning.

The application is an integrated digital platform designed to document family ties and preserve family history in a modern, user-friendly manner.

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah pressed the tablet to officially launch the application, following the successful launch of the Al Qawasim application and platform, dedicated to documenting the lineage of the ruling family.

The launch also follows His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s encouragement for families and the community to document their lineages and kinship ties, coinciding with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Family.”

H.H. the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah watched a video highlighting the importance of documenting family lineage to strengthen bonds of affection and compassion among relatives on both the paternal and maternal sides, and its role in making society more cohesive.

The application lets users create and manage multiple family trees, with the option to join an existing family tree through a direct invitation or with approval from the tree administrator. The administrator has full authority to add family members, edit data, and organise the family structure, ensuring accurate information and easier management.

The application is also available free of charge on digital app stores, allowing families worldwide to document their lineages and kinship ties.

The application offers flexible sharing options via a dedicated join code or by scanning a QR code, making it easy for family members to access and join the family tree quickly and securely.

It also provides an advanced interactive experience for exploring the family tree, allowing users to navigate seamlessly across generations, from the family’s founding ancestor to the most recently added member, while clearly and clearly displaying family relationships and connections in an organised visual format. This strengthens communication among family members, preserves family heritage, and documents the family’s history for future generations.