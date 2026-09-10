MoFA welcomes participants in fifth edition of Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed participants in the fifth edition of the Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in partnership with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, the Arab Youth Centre, and several leading Arab and international academic and diplomatic institutions.

In his remarks, Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the young Arab diplomatic leaders, expressing his pleasure at meeting a distinguished group of 53 emerging leaders in diplomacy and international affairs from more than 15 Arab countries.

He conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and patron of the programme.

He underscored the programme’s importance as an effective platform for exchanging expertise and experiences and strengthening connections and cooperation among young diplomats, helping shape the future of Arab diplomacy and enhance its international presence.

Participants attended a presentation on the Ministry’s efforts to develop smart, integrated government services that meet customer expectations and enhance service efficiency and quality.

They were also introduced to the “Smart Mission” project, the first of its kind globally, which offers a fully integrated digital experience for consular services.

The visit included a tour of the Smart Mission prototype, which employs artificial intelligence solutions and technologies to enable direct access to consular services without human intervention through 3D displays, holograms, and a multilingual virtual employee.

The Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme is one of the Arab world’s leading diplomatic training programs. It provides young Arabs with opportunities to learn about crisis diplomacy from leading Arab and international diplomatic institutions and institutes, while developing their critical thinking skills in diplomacy.