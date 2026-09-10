Exhibitors participating in ADIBF offer 35% discount on book prices

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Participating exhibitors at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) are offering a 35% discount on their books and publications throughout the 35th edition, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 13th to 18th September 2026.

The announcement was made in a recent meeting that brought Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) and Director of the Fair, together with participating publishers, in the presence of Mohamed Rashad, President of the Arab Publishers’ Association, and Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association.

The ALC – the organiser behind the Fair – launched the discount as part of its ongoing efforts to make books more present in daily life, broaden access to knowledge, and support a culture of reading and book acquisition. The reduction will be applied directly through the authorised ADIBF digital payment system, allowing visitors to benefit from it throughout the event.

Al Tunaiji said the initiative reflects the broader strategy underpinning the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, where the event’s role goes beyond bringing together publishers, writers, and readers, serving instead as a platform that strengthens readers’ connection with books, supports the publishing industry, and makes culture and knowledge content accessible to a wider audience.

This year’s edition welcomes exhibitors from 95 countries, including seven participating for the first time. The discount gains added significance as it coincides with an exceptional edition held under the theme ‘Let’s Turn the Page and Read the World’, celebrating three and a half decades of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s presence in the global cultural sector.

The discount is set to provide visitors to the Fair with a broader opportunity to select books and publications that match their interests, turning the celebration of the 35th edition into a real-life experience that goes beyond events and programmes to focus on the book itself, which stands at the very heart of the Fair and serves as its most prominent vessel for knowledge and building cultural dialogue.