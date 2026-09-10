UAE President meets with Governing Mayor of Berlin

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin, as part of his state visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the meeting at Berlin's Rotes Rathaus, His Highness and the Governing Mayor discussed the longstanding friendship between the UAE and Germany and explored opportunities to expand cooperation across a range of areas, particularly environmental sustainability, infrastructure, smart city development, green growth, quality of life, and sustainable development.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation and exchange expertise between cities in the UAE and Berlin in support of the two countries’ development priorities and efforts to build sustainable, prosperous cities.

Following the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote an entry in the Golden Book of Berlin, the city’s official register of distinguished visitors that is traditionally signed by visiting heads of state.

The meeting was attended by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade.