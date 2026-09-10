PCFC wins DIHAD CSR Award after reaching 6,500 people in 2025

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) reached almost 6,500 people across the UAE and beyond in 2025, delivering 26 community and humanitarian programmes with the support of more than 150 employees and volunteers.

That scale of impact has now been recognised internationally: PCFC received the DIHAD Humanthropy Corporate Social Responsibility Award at the awards ceremony held on 25th August 2026 in conjunction with the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Corporation was honoured in recognition of its initiatives in corporate social responsibility, charitable and humanitarian work, and sustainable development, as well as the impact these initiatives achieved throughout 2025.

The second edition of the DIHAD Humanthropy Awards received 174 nominations from around the world. PCFC was shortlisted among the top three finalists in the Corporate Social Responsibility category before being announced as the winner.

Professor Abdul Salam Al Madani, Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC region, and Chairman of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, presented the award to Saeed Al Bannai, Executive Director of Corporate Support Services; Hend Ahmad Shaker, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at PCFC; and members of the Corporation's corporate social responsibility team.

Among the initiatives that contributed to this impact were the "Warm Winter" campaign, which reached 150 beneficiaries at Hamriya Port in December 2025, and the "Cool Summer" initiative, which provided workers at maritime sites with essential supplies to help prevent heat stress and promote a safer working environment during the summer months.

Commenting on the achievement, Al Bannai said, "Winning this prestigious award is a testament to our deep commitment to corporate social responsibility. It reflects PCFC's efforts to embed community engagement into its policies and operational strategy, in alignment with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and to build an integrated corporate social responsibility framework as a fundamental part of our approach to business. This achievement crowns the community, charitable and humanitarian efforts undertaken by PCFC in collaboration with its partners and volunteers, and adds to the Corporation's distinguished record of awards and recognitions in the field of corporate social responsibility. We remain committed to developing targeted initiatives that respond to community needs and deliver tangible, sustainable results, in line with the UAE's vision of promoting the values of generosity, solidarity and social responsibility."