ATM 2026 set to strengthen partnerships, reinforce confidence, shape future of global travel

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- RX Global, organisers of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), today hosted the official press conference for ATM 2026 alongside the event's strategic partners and key partners, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Emirates, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Al Rais Travel.

Hosted at Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, the press conference provided an overview of the 33rd edition of ATM 2026, which will take place from 14th to 17th September at Dubai World Trade Centre.

ATM 2026 will bring the travel and tourism community together in Dubai following a period of disruption across the industry, providing a platform for destinations, businesses and industry stakeholders to reconnect, strengthen commercial relationships and discuss the priorities shaping the sector’s next phase.

Preparations for this year’s edition have been shaped by ongoing engagement with exhibitors, buyers, partners and stakeholders. This collaborative approach has enabled ATM to respond to evolving industry needs and support customers as plans have changed, while ensuring the event continues to deliver opportunities for business, networking and knowledge exchange.

The exhibition will welcome destinations, tourism authorities, airlines, hotels, travel technology companies, tourism suppliers and industry professionals from around the world. Beyond bringing together individual markets, ATM will highlight the strength of an interconnected global industry in sustaining relationships, sharing knowledge and enabling continued business activity through periods of change.

This year's event will place a strong focus on confidence, resilience and collaboration, reflecting the priorities of the travel and tourism industry as it looks towards future growth. Against this backdrop, ATM 2026 will be held under the theme Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology, examining how artificial intelligence, digital transformation, smart mobility and evolving traveller expectations are influencing the future of tourism.

New features include the launch of ATM Travel Tech as a dedicated co-located exhibition, with Sabre joining as an official strategic partner, alongside the Tech & Innovation Hub, which will showcase the latest developments in artificial intelligence, immersive technologies, robotics, fintech and smart mobility. The ATM 2026 conference programme, including the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub, will bring together industry leaders, policymakers and experts to address the trends, challenges and opportunities influencing travel and tourism.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX Global, said, “The past few months have required our industry to adapt, and we are extremely grateful for the trust, understanding and flexibility our customers and partners have shown throughout this period. In turn, we have listened closely to their needs, adapted where necessary and worked alongside them to provide the support and flexibility needed to navigate changing circumstances.

“ATM has always been about bringing the global travel community together, and this year that role feels particularly important. As we reconnect in Dubai, our focus is on strengthening partnerships and addressing the immediate priorities facing the industry, while also looking ahead to the innovation and opportunities that will shape the future of travel.”

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said, “Hosting Arabian Travel Market at this important moment for the global travel industry reflects Dubai’s role as a trusted meeting point for the world, where government and private sector partners work in close alignment to sustain confidence, enable business and shape new opportunities for growth. It is also a testament to visionary leadership that has, over decades, built a destination which is agile and confident through every cycle.

“As we advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy and further consolidate the city’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure, platforms such as ATM are vital to strengthening international partnerships and accelerating innovation across the visitor economy. We are proud to once again welcome the global travel community to Dubai, and we look forward to working together with our partners and stakeholders to define a more connected and future-ready industry.”

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates, said, "Arabian Travel Market has long been a key industry fixture in our calendar and is an important platform for Emirates to deepen relationships with partners, create new business opportunities, and give visitors a first-hand experience of our latest products.

This year, we are furthering joint tourism initiatives and tie-ups with organisations serving specialised traveller segments, along with steadily strengthening our long-standing partnerships. Growing a destination or tapping into new customer segments is not a solo effort and we look forward to a productive ATM, and to what these partnerships will deliver for the wider industry."

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said, “The Middle East continues to demonstrate strong long-term fundamentals for travel and hospitality, supported by sustained investment in tourism, infrastructure, destination development and international connectivity. As hotel supply grows, the next phase will be about converting that investment into sustainable, long-term demand - using technology and data to understand travellers better, remove friction from the guest journey and deliver more relevant experiences. ATM’s focus on innovation and technology is therefore timely, bringing the industry together to strengthen partnerships and explore how these capabilities can support responsible growth through 2040 and beyond.”

Mohamed Al Rais, Executive Director, Al Rais Travel, said, “This year’s theme, ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,’ reflects the direction in which our industry is moving. Since 1977, Al Rais Travel has grown alongside Dubai, building a legacy based on trust, strong partnerships and personal service. At ATM 2026, we are proud to begin our next chapter with the launch of the new AlRaisTravel.com platform, featuring Voice AI and Chat AI to make travel planning faster, easier and more personal. We are also strengthening our presence in medical tourism by connecting travellers with trusted healthcare providers worldwide. As a strategic partner of ATM, we remain committed to combining nearly five decades of experience with technology to help shape the future of travel from Dubai.”

Ramzi Al-Qassab, Managing Director for the META, EE, CIS, PK, Sabre, ATM Travel Tech Strategic Partner, said, “A lot has changed since we last gathered in Dubai, and our industry is having to navigate current economic and geopolitical uncertainty alongside real technological opportunity. That's the fog our customers are flying through right now, and Arabian Travel Market is where we come together to help chart a way through it. Sabre's role is to give airlines, agencies and hoteliers the intelligence and technology to navigate the now with confidence while building for what's next. As we look to the future, that's exactly the balance we're helping the industry strike.”

Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director - Travel Sector, RX Global, concluded: “At RX, our focus is on ensuring our events continue to evolve in line with the industries and communities they serve. For ATM, that means responding to change across the travel sector while continuing to deliver value for our customers. The theme of ATM 2026 reflects that approach, looking beyond the priorities of today to the innovation and opportunities that will influence the industry in the years ahead.”

The ATM 2026 conference programme will feature policymakers, tourism leaders, researchers and technology specialists examining the issues influencing the travel sector. Sessions across the Global Stage, Future Stage and Experience Hub will cover topics including artificial intelligence, destination resilience, hospitality, aviation, business events, luxury travel, accessibility, sustainability and investment. They will be supported by research from ATM's official knowledge partners, including Tourism Economics, Euromonitor International and Dragon Trail International.