MoHRE receives over 33,000 applications for 4th edition of Emirates Labour Market Award

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that more than 33,000 applications were submitted by companies and individuals to participate in the fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, with the nominations period having closed on 31st August 2026.

This marks an increase of around 85% compared with the third edition last year, which attracted more than 18,000 applications.

The growing interest in participation reflects the impact of the continuous enhancements made to the Award's categories, which have broadened its scope to encompass diverse business models, emerging sectors, and the pillars of the future economy.

It also affirms the Award’s established position as the first national platform of its kind in the UAE for honouring leading practices in the labour market and promoting a culture of excellence, innovation, and compliance among private sector companies and individuals. This is particularly significant given the special status of the Award, which is organised annually under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Furthermore, the growth in application numbers underscores the increasing confidence among workers and the business community in the Award, and its role in motivating companies to develop their operational models, elevate the work environment, and adopt smart, innovation-driven solutions. This, in turn, helps boost UAE labour market competitiveness, advance the country’s pioneering vision and strategic directions in labour market fields, and support a sustainable knowledge economy based on innovation and excellence.

Dalal Saeed Alshehhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said, “The Emirates Labour Market Award continues to strengthen its position as a national platform that champions excellence and leadership in the labour market, reinforcing its pivotal role in supporting innovation and competitiveness. This runs parallel to its efforts in raising awareness among private sector partners, including both institutions and individuals, about the importance of their role in advancing the sustainable development journey.”

“The Award represents an advanced model of partnership between the government and the private sector,” Alshehhi added. “It motivates establishments to adopt best practices and elevate their work environment, all while protecting their workers and enhancing their wellbeing. This closely aligns with the UAE’s strategic direction and the objectives set out in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. By doing so, it reinforces the country’s position as a leading global destination for working, investing, and living.”

Following the closing of nominations on 31 August, and ahead of announcing and honouring the winners in November, the specialised committees have begun the technical and field evaluation of the applications, in accordance with governance standards and processes that prioritise clarity, transparency, and integrity.

The fourth edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award is sponsored by a group of leading national institutions and companies whose support helps advance its objectives and reinforce its mission to promote a culture of excellence, innovation, and leadership in the labour market. Platinum Sponsors for the 2026 edition include the Electronic Documents Centre (EDC), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Binghatti Group, and the Insurance Pool. Meanwhile, National Marine Dredging Company (NDMC), Al Ansari Exchange, Sky Blue, and Majid Al Futtaim join the Award as Gold Sponsors, with AW Rostamani Group and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) serving as Silver sponsors.

This year’s Award saw a notable expansion of the pool of awards and winners, including both institutions and individuals. Individual winners receive cash prizes of AED100,000 for first place, AED75,000 for second, and AED50,000 for third.

Meanwhile, winning companies receive a package of benefits from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, including Diamond Tier classification, while the first-place winner will be classified in the first category under MoHRE establishment classification system. This is in addition to being given priority in processing transactions and addressing technical challenges, while also benefiting from premium services provided by the Ministry.

The Emirates Labour Market Award features four main categories alongside sub-categories covering a wide range of labour market areas. These include entrepreneurs and companies, innovation and the digital future, workforce protection and wellbeing, and family-friendly work environments. The Award additionally honours individuals with distinguished competencies and skills across various professions and specialisations.