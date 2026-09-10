On behalf of UAE President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi leads UAE delegation at 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, is leading the UAE delegation at the 18th BRICS Summit, taking place in New Delhi, India, from 12-13 September 2026.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held under the theme Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. Discussions will focus on financial cooperation and energy transition among BRICS members, while strengthening engagement among emerging and rising economies to advance a more integrated economic system and broaden horizons for development and shared prosperity.