Ajman Chamber explores opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation with Ethiopian Consulate

AJMAN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, received Zerihun Megersa Jimma, Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, to discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation and develop investment ties between Ajman and Ethiopia.

The meeting, held at the Chamber’s headquarters, discussed opportunities across a number of vital sectors, foremost among them agriculture, industry and tourism. It also addressed enhancing engagement between the two business communities and encouraging partnerships between private-sector establishments in the Emirate and their counterparts in Ethiopia.

The meeting was attended by Aisha Al Khatri, Head of the Asset Investment Section at Ajman Chamber, and Asmelash Bekele, Deputy Consul General at the Ethiopian Consulate.

The visit forms part of Ajman Chamber’s efforts to expand its international economic partnerships, supporting the growth of trade exchange and opening new horizons for attracting quality investments, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 to consolidate a competitive business environment and an attractive investment climate.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji welcomed the Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the accompanying delegation, commending the UAE–Ethiopia relations and their development across various fields. He affirmed the importance of strengthening engagement between the two business communities and capitalising on the promising opportunities in the UAE and Ethiopian markets.

During the meeting, Ajman Chamber showcased the key investment opportunities available in the Emirate, particularly in the sectors of industry, trade, tourism, education, healthcare and real estate, alongside the ease of doing business and investor-support services offered by Ajman. These include, foremost, the services provided by the Ajman Free Zones Authority.

The meeting recommended strengthening cooperation between the business sectors in Ajman and Ethiopia through the organisation of joint business meetings that highlight available opportunities in agriculture and food industries, transport and logistics services, mining, and renewable energy. This will support the development of trade exchange and investment between the two sides.

Zerihun Megersa Jimma provided an overview of Ethiopia’s agricultural sector, one of the principal sectors of the Ethiopian economy, and the diverse investment opportunities it offers.

He also reviewed the key assets and opportunities available in the industrial and tourism sectors, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in these areas.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji and Zerihun Megersa Jimma exchanged commemorative shields and gifts.