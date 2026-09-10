AED420 million expansion project at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital to boost specialised healthcare services in Dubai

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Mediclinic Middle East has announced an AED420 million investment to expand Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai.

The expansion will strengthen the hospital's capabilities across a range of specialised and advanced medical services and broaden access to them for residential communities in south Dubai.

The announcement comes as Dubai's healthcare sector attracts growing high-value investment, supported by the emirate's incentives and enabling environment for healthcare investors. This has drawn numerous international and multinational medical facilities to Dubai, bringing advanced specialised capabilities and services to its healthcare system.

The project focuses on delivering an integrated patient experience by facilitating access to specialised services, accelerating diagnostic pathways, expanding outpatient services and strengthening the connection between every stage of care, from consultation and diagnosis through treatment and recovery to follow-up.

In oncology, the new facilities will support the delivery of high-quality services within a superior standard of care, alongside infrastructure designed to accommodate future developments in advanced oncology services.

The expansion also includes enhanced paediatric services, including the establishment of a dedicated paediatric urgent care unit supporting the provision of specialised services for infants and children close to where they live.

The project further includes the expansion of musculoskeletal, sports medicine and physiotherapy services, along with the development of facilities that support treatment, recovery and rehabilitation, in addition to new day surgery theatres and day care suites.

The expansion will also develop the hospital's digital and operational capabilities through the deployment of automation and smart technologies to support service integration, improve the patient experience and enhance the efficiency and safety of clinical operations.

Construction on the project is expected to begin shortly, with the expansion scheduled for completion during 2027.

Dr. Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, affirmed that investment in the development of specialised hospitals and health centres reflects the evolution of the emirate's healthcare sector towards more specialised and integrated services, and strengthens the system's ability to deliver advanced care close to the community, in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.

He added, "The private healthcare sector is a strategic partner in developing Dubai's healthcare system. We are keen to ensure that high-value investments add new capabilities and broaden the scope of specialised services, in keeping with the aspirations of the community, while enhancing Dubai's competitiveness and its standing as a leading destination for healthcare and medical tourism."

Hein van Eck, Chief Executive Officer of Mediclinic Middle East, said, "This investment reflects our confidence in the direction of Dubai's healthcare sector and the remarkable progress it is making. It also reflects our commitment to continuing to develop our services in step with the emirate's rapid growth and the needs of its residents. The expansion of Mediclinic Parkview Hospital will increase our capacity in a number of specialties that are seeing growing demand, and create a more integrated care experience for patients and their families."

He added, "Through this project, we aim to raise the hospital's capability, enabling it to respond to both current and future needs."