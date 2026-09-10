Abdullah bin Zayed meets German Foreign Minister, discusses enhancing strategic relations between two countries

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today in Berlin with Johann Wadephul, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The meeting highlighted the importance of the state visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the friendly Federal Republic of Germany, describing it as an important milestone in the two countries’ bilateral relations and a key step towards consolidating their strategic partnership and advancing prospects for cooperation and shared growth and prosperity across various fields.

The two sides also discussed ways to further advance cooperation and expand the horizons of their strategic partnership across various areas, particularly economic and development sectors, in a manner that strengthens their shared interests and supports efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity for their peoples.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the strength and resilience of UAE-German relations and their continued development across various fields.

He noted the mutual commitment to build on the achievements made and consolidate a fruitful and constructive strategic partnership that supports the two countries’ efforts to achieve comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Minister Wadephul also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.

They further discussed ways to strengthen international efforts to lay the foundations for lasting peace and stability, resolve crises through diplomatic means, and safeguard international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State.