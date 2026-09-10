UAE President and German Chancellor discuss strengthening strategic partnership during His Highness’ state visit to Germany

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, today discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation across key economic, technological and cultural fields in support of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting at Berlin’s Federal Chancellery took place as part of His Highness’ state visit to Germany.

His Highness said that the UAE views its relationship with Germany as a long-term strategic partnership built on more than 50 years of cooperation, trust and mutual interests.

He also voiced confidence that the launch of the Strategic Dialogue announced during the visit would provide a new framework for the wide-ranging UAE-Germany partnership.

Referring to the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in the UAE at the end of this year, His Highness noted that Germany will play an important role in the conference and commended its contribution to advancing global water sustainability.

The two sides expressed their commitment to continuing to develop bilateral relations and build on the progress achieved in recent years.

They also reviewed regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East. In this context, they underscored the importance of advancing peace and stability across the region as a foundation for development and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Chancellor Merz also affirmed that cooperation between the UAE and Germany is guided by a shared commitment to promoting a safer, more stable and prosperous future for coming generations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and several officials.