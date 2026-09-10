Dubai Healthcare City marks groundbreaking of AED3 billion Dubai Creek Gardens residential development

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has marked the groundbreaking of Dubai Creek Gardens, an AED3 billion master-planned residential development by Global Partners Ltd in DHCC Phase 2.

Spanning more than 127,000 square metres along Dubai Creek, the development represents a significant addition to the destination’s integrated healthcare, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem.

Designed as a low-density, nature-integrated community, Dubai Creek Gardens will dedicate 70% of its total area to landscaped gardens, parks, sports facilities and wellness-focused open spaces.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at DHCC Phase 2, was attended by senior executives and key representatives from the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of DHCC; Global Partners Ltd; Mirage Leisure and Development; OCTA Properties; BAUER Spezialtiefbau GmbH and Marriott International.

The development supports the objectives of the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which seek to enhance quality of life and create sustainable, people-centred communities by expanding green and recreational spaces across the emirate. Supporting this broader vision, and as part of its commitment to advancing Dubai’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment, DHCA became a founding shareholder of the Global Partners Property Fund II, enabling long-term investment that contributes to the continued evolution and growth of the destination.

Dubai Creek Gardens will comprise more than 1,400 residences alongside curated retail and dining offerings. The development will also feature the UAE’s first Westin and Renaissance branded residences, developed in collaboration with Marriott International, adding to Dubai’s growing portfolio of internationally branded residential developments.

Issam Galadari, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said, “Global Partner’s AED3 billion investment in Dubai Creek Gardens reflects the continued confidence of leading investors in DHCC Phase 2 and its potential as an integrated destination for healthcare, wellness and lifestyle. Developments of this scale and quality contribute to our vision for the destination by creating an environment where people can live, work and access world-class healthcare and wellness services within one connected ecosystem. By enabling high-quality developments that place wellbeing and quality of life at their core, we remain committed to supporting Dubai’s wider vision for sustainable urban growth while creating an environment that meets the evolving needs of the people and businesses that form part of the DHCC community.”

Bader Saeed Hareb, Executive Chairman of Global Partners Property Fund II, commented, “Dubai Creek Gardens represents a forward-looking investment in the future of residential living in Dubai, reflecting our long-term confidence in the emirate’s continued growth. We selected DHCC Phase 2 for this development because of its strategic location and the opportunity to create a distinctive residential destination that complements its growing healthcare, wellness and lifestyle ecosystem. Dedicating 70% to landscaped gardens is a deliberate departure from the density-first model that has defined much of the market and reflects how we believe the next generation of institutional-grade residential products in Dubai should be built.”

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Africa, Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa at Marriott International, and Global Leader of Design Hotels, said, “We are excited that Dubai Creek Gardens will be home to the UAE’s first Westin-and Renaissance-branded residences. With thoughtfully designed homes, amenities and hospitality-inspired services, homeowners can expect a lifestyle centered around holistic wellbeing within a walkable community that integrates daily living, work and leisure.”

The groundbreaking arrives at a crucial time for the real estate sector. With the city’s population on a steep upward trajectory – projected to reach 5.8 million residents by 2040 – the market demand for premium residential communities continues to grow.

Scheduled for completion in 2030, Dubai Creek Gardens will further diversify the residential, hospitality and lifestyle offering within DHCC Phase 2, supporting its continued evolution as an integrated destination where healthcare, wellness, living and lifestyle come together.