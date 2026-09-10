Dubai Press Club unveils agenda for Arab Media Forum 2026

DUBAI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Press Club has unveiled the agenda for the Arab Media Forum, to be organised as part of the Arab Media Summit 2026 set to be held in Dubai from 15 to 17 September. The event will bring together leading political and media figures from the region and around the world for high-level discussions on geopolitical shifts, the future of news and content, technology and artificial intelligence.

Distinguished participation

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, said the event reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing meaningful dialogue on the future of the media sector. The Forum is a vital part of the Arab Media Summit’s mission to offer a platform for decision-makers, media leaders, editors, journalists and thinkers from across the region and beyond to share ideas, experiences and perspectives, she noted.

“As audiences, technologies and models of content creation continue to evolve rapidly, the Forum provides a strategic setting to assess the opportunities ahead, exchange expertise and set priorities for the continued development of Arab media. By bringing together voices from across the sector, it aims to inspire new approaches, strengthen partnerships and encourage an even more ambitious vision for the industry. The Forum also seeks to enable participants to anticipate emerging shifts, translate dialogue into practical direction and strengthen Arab media’s role in shaping the decisions that will define the global industry’s next chapter,” she added.

The Forum’s programme will feature senior political leaders, government officials, media executives, editors, journalists, writers and analysts from across the region and internationally. Discussions will examine major political and geopolitical developments and their implications for the Arab world, alongside the evolving role of media in a rapidly changing global environment.

The agenda will explore the state and future of Arab journalism, including the challenges facing news organisations, shifting audience expectations and questions of credibility and trust. It will also consider how the Arab world and the wider region are represented in international media and how global developments are reshaping perceptions and narratives.

Other discussions will focus on the Gulf region amid regional and international transformations, bringing together prominent thinkers, commentators and media professionals to assess emerging trends and their wider implications.

The programme will also address the forces transforming the media industry, including the growth of digital platforms, the evolution of Arabic content, and the increasing impact of technology and artificial intelligence on journalism, news production and audience engagement.

Over its 24-year history, the Arab Media Forum has established itself as a platform for dialogue, engagement and the exchange of perspectives, hosting heads of state and government, ministers, decision-makers and prominent media leaders from the region and around the world.