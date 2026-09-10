UAE affirms commitment to relations with all countries in support of interests of peoples

ABU DHABI, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of the decision by the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to sever relations with the United Arab Emirates, the UAE reaffirms the importance it attaches to its relations with all countries and its commitment to developing and strengthening them to serve shared interests and promote understanding, cooperation and prosperity.

The UAE expresses hope that this decision will be temporary, in a manner that preserves the fraternal ties between the two brotherly peoples.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirms the UAE’s appreciation for the brotherly Algerian people and its pride in the bonds that unite the two peoples, particularly through the Algerian community residing in the UAE and Algerian visitors. The UAE remains committed to preserving and strengthening these ties and shared interests.