UAE concludes Al Alamein Airshow participation

AL ALAMEIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Pavilion today concluded its successful participation in the Al Alamein International Airshow 2026, held in New Al Alamein, Egypt.

The pavilion, the largest at the event, enjoyed strong momentum throughout the three-day exhibition, welcoming 3,805 visitors and delegation members and hosting 136 meetings and engagements. It also received a number of high-level visits from senior officials, military leaders and international delegations.

The UAE National Pavilion's second participation at the airshow was supported by the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company. The participation reinforced the UAE's commitment to strengthening its presence at leading international aviation, aerospace and defence platforms, while further cementing its position as a trusted global partner in advanced technology and innovation.

The pavilion also served as a strategic platform that brought together Emirati companies and national entities with international counterparts, creating new opportunities for collaboration, partnership-building and knowledge exchange.

Throughout the event, the pavilion welcomed 13 visits from senior officials, military leaders and high-level delegations from participating countries, underlining the strong international interest in the UAE's advanced capabilities, expertise and innovative solutions showcased by national companies across the aviation, defence and technology sectors.

Participating organisations and companies maintained an active schedule of business meetings and bilateral engagements, with a total of 136 meetings held across the three exhibition days.

The pavilion also hosted 34 meetings promoting IDEX and NAVDEX, 27 meetings focused on UMEX and SimTEX, and 20 meetings dedicated to ISNR, supporting efforts to attract international organisations and companies to the specialised events hosted by the UAE.

Among participating organisations, EDGE Group held 16 meetings, while Abu Dhabi Aviation conducted 25 meetings. Generation 5 hosted eight meetings, and Multi Level Group (MLG) held six meetings, helping strengthen engagement with international partners and explore new avenues for commercial and technological cooperation.

The participation also resulted in the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding. The first was signed between Abu Dhabi Aviation and Air Cairo on the opening day of the exhibition, while the second was signed between Abu Dhabi Aviation and Petroleum Air Services on the second day. These agreements reflect the pavilion's role in transforming networking opportunities into practical partnerships that support cooperation within the aviation sector.

Visitor numbers continued to grow throughout the event. On the first day, the pavilion welcomed 1,037 visitors and hosted 59 meetings and engagements. Attendance then rose to 1,875 visitors on the second day, marking the highest daily turnout of the exhibition, alongside 36 meetings and engagements.

The pavilion concluded its participation on the third day by welcoming 893 visitors and hosting 41 meetings and engagements, bringing the total to 3,805 visitors and 136 meetings and engagements across the three-day event.

The pavilion also attracted a steady stream of senior officials and high-level delegations throughout the exhibition. This momentum continued on the second day and remained strong through to the closing hours of the event, reflecting sustained international interest in the UAE National Pavilion.

The final results underline the success of the UAE National Pavilion in strengthening the international presence of Emirati industries and companies, providing an effective platform for partnership-building, and promoting the UAE's specialised exhibitions and events. The participation also showcased the country's advanced capabilities in aviation, defence and technology, further reinforcing its position as a key contributor to the regional and global advanced industries ecosystem.