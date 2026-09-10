UAE endurance team defends World Young Horses titles in Portugal

LISBON, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national endurance team is set to defend its individual and team titles at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses (8-year-olds) in Barroca d’Alva, Portugal.

Sponsored by Emirates airline and overseen by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI), the 120-kilometre competition features riders from 26 nations across four stages. The 13-strong UAE contingent includes five riders in the main team competition—Salem Hamad Malhoof Al Kitbi, Issa Abdullah Issa, Rashid Al Mheiri, Naser Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Falasi—alongside eight individual competitors.

Following successful weigh-ins, veterinary inspections, and technical briefings, as well as an opening ceremony in Alcochete attended by Dubai Equestrian Club Director-General Ahmed Rashed Al Kaabi, the squad aims to extend its dominant streak following gold-medal sweeps in Sardinia in 2024 and Jullianges in 2025.

Trainers Ismail Mohammed and Mohammed Al Subose highlighted the team's extensive preparation, high-calibre horses, and experience, while rider Salem Hamad Malhoof Al Kitbi noted the intense competition, high speeds, and challenging warm-weather conditions expected on the course.