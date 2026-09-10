UAE-made Badr-250 commands strong interest on debut at Al Alamein Airshow

AL ALAMEIN, Egypt, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- G5 Holding Company wrapped up a successful showcase at the Al Alamein International Airshow 2026, where its Badr-250 light attack aircraft generated strong interest from senior officials, military commanders, and international delegations. Marking its public debut at the event, the aircraft was featured prominently in the static display sector among participating international platforms.

Visitors had the opportunity to view the Badr-250 up close and learn about its capabilities, technical specifications, and operational potential. The G5 team provided detailed briefings on the aircraft’s design and the missions it was developed to perform, including close air support, reconnaissance, surveillance, armed reconnaissance, and other operational missions.

The aircraft generated considerable interest among government officials, specialists, and representatives of military and industrial organizations, who were keen to learn more about its capabilities and the range of missions it can perform, as well as its lightweight design and advanced operational capabilities.

The Badr-250 is the first light attack aircraft to be designed, developed, and manufactured entirely in the United Arab Emirates. G5 developed the aircraft to provide multi-mission capabilities within a lightweight aerial platform. It features a carbon-fiber airframe, a single turboprop engine, and a mission system capable of integrating a range of weapons systems and precision-guided munitions.

At the company’s indoor exhibition platform, G5 also showcased a range of its defenve products and solutions, including the Badr-250T trainer aircraft, the Cobra unmanned vehicle, AlHeda missiles, the Mazyad vehicle equipped with a rocket-launch system, the AlDeraa short-range air defense system, and the Sweihan armored vehicle, in addition to products developed by the company’s Advanced Industries division. Visitors expressed strong interest in the products and capabilities showcased by the company.

G5’s participation also included a series of meetings with government and military organizations, specialized companies, operators, and investors. Several participating representatives expressed interest in G5’s products and capabilities, with discussions focusing on potential cooperation in manufacturing, development, technology integration, and research and development.

At the conclusion of the exhibition, the Badr-250 emerged as one of the highlights of G5’s presence, following the significant attention it received from senior officials, military leaders, official delegations, and industry specialists on its debut at the event.