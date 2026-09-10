UAE President attends banquet hosted by German President to mark His Highness’ state visit

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today attended a banquet hosted in his honour by His Excellency Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of His Highness’ state visit to the country.

His Highness and the German President engaged in friendly conversation during the banquet. His Highness thanked President Steinmeier for the warm welcome extended to him and the accompanying delegation and expressed his appreciation for the President's remarks on the close ties between the UAE and Germany, the strength of their partnership, and their shared aspirations for the future.

His Highness remarked that the longstanding UAE-Germany partnership is founded on deeply rooted ties of friendship and cooperation. He noted the important contribution of the German community and skilled German professionals to UAE society, describing them as part of the UAE's success story and recognising the role they have played in the country's development since before the founding of the Union. He expressed his hope to welcome even more in the future. He further highlighted how the UAE provides a stable and prosperous home to more than 200 nationalities.

His Highness said he hoped his visit would contribute to advancing cooperation and further deepening relations between the two countries.

President Steinmeier welcomed His Highness’ visit and praised his role in fostering closer ties between the two countries. He affirmed Germany's keenness to build on these ties by expanding cooperation across various fields.

The banquet was also attended by His Excellency Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, along with a number of senior officials from both sides, including H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; members of the delegation accompanying the UAE President; and a number of German officials.