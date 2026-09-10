Minister of Industry & Advanced Technology reaffirms UAE commitment to enduring economic partnership with Germany

BERLIN, 10th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Federal Republic of Germany, has stated: “The UAE invests for the long term and builds partnerships that endure. Germany has been an important strategic and economic partner for decades and the additional €40 billion intended investment reflects our ambition to invest in that relationship for the years ahead."

He added, "Building on the €34 billion the UAE has already invested in Germany, we will support the industries, technologies and skilled jobs that will drive future growth and competitiveness. For Germany, it will bring long-term investment that reinforces competitiveness and creates jobs, supporting industrial capacity, innovation and skilled employment; strengthening energy security and supply chains; and helping German businesses continue to compete and grow internationally."

"For the UAE, our investment commitment and the new Council bring world-class German capabilities into the UAE’s rapidly growing economic platform. They create opportunities to invest alongside leading German industrial and technology companies, deepen UAE capabilities in strategic sectors, and build businesses that can serve growth markets across the Gulf, Asia and Africa," the minister continued.

Dr Al Jaber concluded by saying that the UAE–Germany Investment Council will "help translate this long-term partnership into tangible economic outcomes, connecting capital with commercial opportunities, strengthening industrial and supply-chain resilience, and creating sustainable value for both countries.”