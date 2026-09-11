Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic flame lit in Athens as historic journey to Africa begins

PARIS, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Youth Olympic flame for Dakar 2026 has been lit at the historic Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece on Thursday. This marks the start of its journey to Dakar in Senegal and another major milestone on the road to the first Olympic sporting event ever held on African soil.

The lighting of the Youth Olympic flame is one of the defining moments of any Youth Olympic Games (YOG). This edition, in particular, is historic, as it links Greece, the birthplace of the Olympic Games, with a new chapter in Olympic history, as the YOG head to Africa for the first time.

Lit using the sun’s rays, in keeping with Olympic tradition, the flame was formally handed over to the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee before beginning its journey towards Dakar.

Dakar 2026 Ambassador and Senegalese Olympian Oumy Diop, also an Olympic Solidarity scholarship-holder, took part in the ceremony, representing the generation of young Senegalese and African athletes who will be at the heart of the YOG.

Reflecting on the significance of the milestone, IOC President Kirsty Coventry said:''In just a few weeks, Senegal will welcome young athletes from around the world for the first Olympic competition ever to be held on African soil. That is a proud moment for Senegal. And it is a proud moment for Africa. And it is going to open an important new chapter for the Olympic Movement.''

After the lighting ceremony, the flame will travel to Senegal, where it is due to arrive in Dakar on Saturday.

Throughout the journey, it will burn in a special lantern. The lantern enables the flame to travel safely, including by air, under the supervision of flame guardians, ensuring that the flame carried by torchbearers in Senegal is the same Youth Olympic flame lit in Athens.

A major celebration in Dakar will welcome the flame, before it begins its journey across Senegal, bringing together young people, athletes, cultural figures and communities around the Olympic values.

From 14 September to 30 October, the Youth Olympic flame will travel through all 14 regions of Senegal under the theme “Pass the Energy.”

The concept reflects the wider idea of passing energy between people, communities and generations as the flame travels across the country.

The Flame Tour will bring Dakar 2026 directly to communities across Senegal, with sporting, cultural and educational celebrations accompanying the journey.

Schools and young people will play a central role, while local athletes, artists and community representatives will contribute to events reflecting the identities of the various regions.

The journey will reflect the Dakar 2026 motto, “Africa Welcomes, Dakar Celebrates”, and the ambition for the Games to be delivered by young people, for young people and with young people.

Dakar 2026 will bring together the world’s best young athletes while engaging young people across Senegal and Africa through sport, culture, education and volunteering.

The flame will return to Dakar at the end of its national journey ahead of the Opening Ceremony on 31 October at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, where the Youth Olympic cauldron will be lit.

After the Opening Ceremony, the cauldron will be located at Corniche West, home to the Dakar 2026 festival site and cycling venue, where the flame will remain alight throughout the Games until 13 November.

Dakar 2026 will bring together the young athletes from around the world from 31 October to 13 November 2026, for the first Olympic sports event to be held on African soil.