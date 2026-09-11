Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

CAPITALS, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices rose on Friday and both major benchmarks are on track to end the week above $100 a barrel for the ‌first time since mid-May.

Brent crude futures rose 81 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $108.44 a barrel by 03:45 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 69 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $103.17 a barrel.

Both benchmarks rose more than 6 percent on Thursday.

On a weekly basis, the benchmarks were trading nearly 13 percent higher — the steepest gain since the week ended 17th July.