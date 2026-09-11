China launches new remote sensing satellite groups

BEIJING, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- China launched two new groups of remote sensing satellites from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.

The satellites of the Yaogan-53 and Yaogan-56 groups were launched aboard a Long March-4B carrier rocket, and they entered the preset orbits successfully.

They are primarily used for scientific experiments, land and resources surveys, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and reduction.

The launch marked the 666th mission of the Long March carrier rocket.