Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club

AL AIN, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club and reviewed key plans and programmes set to be implemented to further develop the sports sector in Al Ain Region.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the council’s vision and direction for developing the region’s sports sector, including its plans to host championships and competitions, broaden sports participation across different segments of the community, and ongoing efforts to support heritage sports, further strengthening Al Ain Region as a leading sports destination.

The delegation also presented a number of upcoming sporting events in Al Ain Region, including running races, half marathons and community sports events, as well as the region’s hosting of stages of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge and a round of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza received an overview of Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club’s activities and programmes, as well as ongoing efforts to support and preserve falconry as an integral part of Emirati heritage. His Highness was also briefed on the Arabian Saluki Championship programme and its role in preserving and raising awareness of this cultural heritage, and passing it on to future generations.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of continuing to develop the sports ecosystem in Al Ain Region, in line with the directives of the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to make sport a driver of community development, enhance quality of life and encourage community members to adopt healthy lifestyles.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also highlighted the importance of expanding community sporting events in support of the objectives of the Year of Family, encouraging family members to participate and engage in a wide range of activities. His Highness also underscored the role of heritage sports in connecting present generations with their national heritage and embedding it within the fabric of society.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Ain Region; Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club; Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club; Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Sultan Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Executive Director and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club; Rashed Musabbeh Al Manei, Director General of Al Ain City Municipality; and a number of officials.