BRICS Business Forum discusses trade, supply chains, digital economy

NEW DELHI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The BRICS Business Forum kicked off today in the Indian capital, New Delhi, with the participation of Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, alongside government officials, business leaders, and representatives of financial institutions and startups from BRICS member and partner countries.

The forum focuses on advancing economic cooperation among BRICS countries and developing practical partnerships in trade, investment, supply chains and the digital economy, while promoting innovation and greater integration across value chains.

The forum features five main panels. The first, Strengthening Trade and Supply Chains in BRICS, examines ways to boost trade by addressing logistical and regulatory bottlenecks and building more resilient supply chains across BRICS countries, while the second, Enhancing Agriculture and Food Security in BRICS, discusses cooperation in agriculture, agri-trade, food supply chains, technology and innovation.

The third panel, Unlocking Intra-BRICS Trade in Services: New Pathways for Growth and Cooperation, explores ways to expand trade in services among BRICS countries and identify new avenues for growth and cooperation, while the fourth, Women in Business: Driving Cross-Border Partnerships across BRICS Economies, focuses on strengthening women's participation in business and cross-border economic partnerships.

The fifth panel, Powering the Future: Digital Economy and Innovation in BRICS, highlights the growing role of technology, digital transformation and innovation in supporting economic growth and integration among BRICS economies.

The UAE's participation in the forum is highlighted by the presence of prominent national institutions and companies representing the trade, industry and technology sectors, as well as the transport sector, reflecting the UAE's position as a trade, investment and logistics hub and a link between BRICS economies and global markets.

Women’s empowerment in the economy and business also features on the BRICS agenda, with a focus on better integrating women-led enterprises into intra-BRICS trade and economic partnerships, facilitating access to finance and digital platforms, and enabling greater market access.

The UAE's participation in the activities of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance reflects the active role of Emirati women in shaping cross-border economic cooperation initiatives, particularly in finance, technology, tourism, the creative economy and food security, supporting the group's efforts to build more inclusive and sustainable economic partnerships.