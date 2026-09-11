UAE Team Emirates-XRG shines at Coppa Sabatini, Vuelta a España

ROME/MADRID, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Benoît Cosnefroy of France won the Coppa Sabatini after a brilliant burst of speed inside the final few hundred metres on Thursday, claiming his fifth victory of the season and the first of his career on Italian soil.

Cosnefroy's victory came after a hard-fought uphill sprint to the line in Peccioli, with the Frenchman just edging out Clément Venturini of Unibet Rose Rockets and French national champion Romain Grégoire of Groupama-FDJ United.

The race saw an attacking move from Italian Giulio Pellizzari of Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe, who looked close to taking victory after going solo in sight of the finish town, before the peloton managed to close the gap and catch him as the finish line approached.

Sensing his moment, Cosnefroy launched his move with around 200 metres to ride, sprinting past his closest challengers and then Pellizzari before crossing the finish line with an advantage of around two bike lengths to celebrate his fifth victory in his debut season with UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

At the Vuelta a España, UAE Team Emirates-XRG continued its strong showing despite being down to just four riders, with Portugal's João Almeida finishing third in the stage 18 individual time trial and compatriot Ivo Oliveira taking eighth place.

Almeida clocked the fastest time at the first intermediate time check before maintaining a consistent ride to the finish in Jerez de la Frontera, delivering his best performance of this year's race in another indication that he is gradually returning to top form.

Oliveira was also inside the top 10 at both intermediate time checks before finishing the stage with the eighth-fastest time.

With three stages left at this year's Vuelta a España, UAE Team Emirates-XRG will look to add to the three stage victories it has already claimed in the final Grand Tour of the season.