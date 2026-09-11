'Government Leadership Programme' celebrates graduation of 41 Directors in its first cohort

DUBAI, 11th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) has celebrated the graduation of 41 Directors from the first cohort of the Government Leadership Programme on the Path of Mohammed Bin Rashid. This milestone reflects the School’s commitment to developing government leaders, empowering national talent, and enhancing their readiness for influential leadership roles in line with the UAE’s vision of nurturing leaders capable of driving change and shaping the future.

The graduation ceremony, held at Emirates Towers in the Boulevard District, was attended by Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the MBRSG, and Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President of MBRSG, alongside senior officials and government leaders, including Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority; Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority; and Major General Khalifa Rashid Al Hamli, Director of the Office of the Minister of Defence; and a distinguished group of heads of government entities and executive directors from various sectors across the UAE.

Over four months, the programme offered emerging leaders and directors a specialised executive experience. Inspired by the leadership model of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the programme focused on self-leadership, leading others, decision-making, team management, and translating vision into practice and tangible impact.

Al Falasi said, “Investing in government leaders is a direct investment in the UAE’s ability to shape the future and strengthen the competitiveness of its institutions. Building national leaders with clear vision, adaptability and the capacity to turn challenges into opportunities is a cornerstone of sustaining government excellence. The programme embodies this approach by instilling a sustainable leadership ethos rooted in responsibility, initiative and impact, thereby equipping leaders to translate the nation’s aspirations into achievements and reinforce its pioneering role in governance.”

Dr. Al Marri said, “Graduating 41 Directors under this programme reflects the School’s commitment to sustainable investment in government leadership development, enabling participants to transform knowledge into practice and lasting impact in the workplace. This strengthens institutional readiness for future requirements and supports the continuity of excellence in government performance.”

He added, “The programme translated the leadership model inspired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum into a comprehensive applied experience that combines self-development, leading others and creating impact. It supported participants in enhancing their decision-making and future foresight capabilities, while integrating artificial intelligence as a modern tool to boost leadership efficiency and keep pace with rapid transformations in government work.”

The programme comprised four key phases combining executive education, mentorship, and hands-on application. These included building leadership identity, developing self-leadership and planning skills, personalised mentoring sessions for leadership development plans, and a three-day Government Leadership Bootcamp in Fujairah totalling 20 hours of intensive training.

The Bootcamp tested and refined strategies for effective leadership in managing individuals and teams under simulated government challenges, with practical exercises in inspiring teams, shaping shared vision, building trust, decision-making through AI-based simulations, conflict management, and leading transformation and innovation initiatives. The programme concluded with hands-on application and a 90-day follow-up to assess the impact of leadership gains.

Artificial intelligence tools were integrated to support personal development plans and decision-making simulations. The programme blended training with hands-on application through leadership development plans, initiatives, and projects designed to deliver direct impact within participants’ organisations, thereby maximising value at individual and institutional levels. The programme is preparing to launch its second cohort this October, continuing its path of nurturing government leaders who are better equipped to address future demands and create a sustainable impact within their respective institutions.